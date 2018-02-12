Morning Minute: Women Are Mourning Idris Elba’s Engagement

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/12/18- In a riveting, truth filled and hurtful poem, comedian Chris Paul outlines the mourning in the world from women over Idris Elba’s engagement to his girlfriend. However, Paul believes that even when he’s married women are still going to want!

