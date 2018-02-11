Why LaVar Ball Is A Leader Of The New Black Renaissance

Revolt TV’s Twitter channel broke down why LaVar Ball demands respect, no matter how you feel about his antics.

Check out the viral rant below.

We see there’s a little backlash on why we think @Lavarbigballer is a leader of a #NewBlackRenaissance. Personality aside, his approach to business is an example of our ability to shift industries. Specifically sports. https://t.co/ajLDrIR2Oa — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 11, 2018

Lets put things in perspective. Major sports teams and apparel companies bring in billions because of a majority of star black athletes. The NBA specifically was popularized by players like Magic Johnson, but didn't go primetime on TV until MJ. https://t.co/ajLDrIR2Oa pic.twitter.com/yqV04aolGT — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 11, 2018

As MJ stepped into the '90-'91 season, the NBA inked a four-year deal with @nbc worth $601 million per year, later rising to $892 million annually in 1994. Major television wanted a piece of the action because black players were propelling the sport. https://t.co/ajLDrIR2Oa — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 11, 2018

