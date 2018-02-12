Entertainment News
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster To Work

She didn’t hesitate to humble her All-Rookie son after he said, “Mom, I’m an NFL player... I can’t be brooming.”

Foxy NC Staff
Family Enjoying Thanksgiving Dinner

Family will keep your grounded when you think you’re on top of the world.

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster posted this hilarious video to Twitter of his mom putting him in his place and putting him to work around the house.

”Mom, I’m an NFL player… I can’t be doing this stuff,” as she hands him a broom.

She replied: “You ain’t shit, go broom up that g**damn s*** over there; Hurry up!”

Watch below:

Photos