SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans Person Killed This Year

A transgender woman in Buffalo, N.Y. was fatally shot Tuesday, becoming the fourth known trans person to be killed in 2018, according to GLAAD.

The Buffalo News reported that Tonya Harvey, 35, was shot around 5:30 p.m. on a dead-end street and later died at the scene. Police have not released any other information to the media in relation to her death, including whether they will label her death a hate crime.

It’s important to note that the police initially misgendered Tonya in their report, but later corrected it to reflect her correct gender identity.