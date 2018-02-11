Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s New Update — And Most Of It Is Shady AF

1 reads Leave a comment
Most of us had been hearing about Snapchat’s new update from the unfortunate folks who had their settings set to “automatic update.” But for those who opted not to get the Snap update were in for a surprise when the app took matters into its own hands and updated itself.
The new display and logistics will certainly take some getting use to. People are already grieving the loss of the good old days when snapchatting was simple:
So much so that folks have cracked the code on how to get the old Snap back:
