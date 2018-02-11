‘It’s About Respect And Identity’: Al Sharpton Blasts School That Won’t Allow Student’s Name On His Senior Sweater

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘It’s About Respect And Identity’: Al Sharpton Blasts School That Won’t Allow Student’s Name On His Senior Sweater

The school's assistant principal ridiculed Malcolm Xavier Combs because his name honors the slain civil rights icon.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Rev. Al Sharpton on Saturday denounced a New York City high school that denied a Black student’s request to have his name “Malcolm X” printed on his school sweater.

RELATED: WTH? High School Not Allowing ‘Malcolm X’ On A Student’s Sweatshirt — Even Though That Is His Legal Name

“It’s about respecting the identity of this child and respecting his parents,” Sharpton told those in attendance at the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “This is not about your opinions about our heroes. It’s about the right of parents to name their child and for that child to express himself.”

Malcolm Xavier Combs, a 17-year-old senior at Christ the King High School, in Queens, wanted his first name and middle initial (“Malcolm X”) be printed on the back of his senior sweater. The assistant principal, who is White, denied his request, telling the honor student that Malcolm X is not someone he should be “associated with,” the student told the crowd Saturday.

Combs’ parents, who named their son in honor of the slain civil rights icon, were outraged. The school accused the student’s mother, Mychelle Combs, of turning the incident into a media event. “No, you made it a media issue when you messed with our son,” she recalled telling school officials.

“I admire his parents,” Sharpton told the audience. “We don’t know how many other situations in which parents are intimidated and disrespected and nobody puts it out there. I don’t know what grade he’s in now, but he’s got a degree in self-respect from his parents.”

Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz, embraced the family at the rally. “I stand with this young man who’s fighting for his dignity,” Shabazz stated.

SEE ALSO:

Michael Smith Rips ESPN For Their Treatment Of He And Jemele Hill

Why The Winter Olympics Is The Perfect Time And Place For Black Athletes To Protest

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-ART-HERITAGE-OBAMA
The Obamas’ Official Portraits Unveiled At The Smithsonian!…
 1 hour ago
02.12.18
Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Remember The Time DMX Rocked Woodstock 1999?
 5 hours ago
02.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Cynthia Invites The Crew To Barcelona…
 14 hours ago
02.12.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 18 hours ago
02.12.18
Photos