Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Woman Thinks She’s Married To Tyler Perry Although They’ve Never Met

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
The 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Karla’s daughters took her to Dr. Phil for a public intervention. According to her daughters, Karla is being scammed by a man she believes is Tyler Perry. Karla began engaging with the alleged “Tyler Perry” on Facebook but they have never spoken or met in person. In fact, after a year of communicating online, “Tyler” asked Karla to marry him. He even claims she’s the biological mother of the two-year-old son she did not give birth to.

Karla’s daughters are pleading with her to understand that she’s being scammed and that the man she met and is giving money to is not the real Tyler Perry. Karla believes that is impossible.

Watch the Dr. Phil clip below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Woman Thinks She’s Married To Tyler Perry Although They’ve Never Met

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-ART-HERITAGE-OBAMA
The Obamas’ Official Portraits Unveiled At The Smithsonian!…
 1 hour ago
02.12.18
Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Remember The Time DMX Rocked Woodstock 1999?
 5 hours ago
02.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Cynthia Invites The Crew To Barcelona…
 14 hours ago
02.12.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 18 hours ago
02.12.18
Photos