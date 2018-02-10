Twitter Is Losing It Over Bearded Barack Pic — But Is It Real?

A photo of Barack Obama with a full beard hit the web and folks can’t handle the new swag.

But is it the real deal, or just another clever Photoshop job?

Judge for yourself.

Just saw a picture of 44 with a beard and what is this feeling coming over me make it stop — Jamie Sits For The National Anthem. (@thewayoftheid) February 10, 2018

Is this photoshop? If not the beard actually suits him 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GkzPsPIaOi — Idris Elbow (@ErrBodyLuvsCris) February 10, 2018

LMAO they took Letterman’s beard and put it on Obama pic.twitter.com/K3nPOa7F39 — нarry вelaғcĸdyoвтcн (@HitDaBoogiez) February 10, 2018

