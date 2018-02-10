Go Pro: NBA2K League Offers $1 Million Prize Pool

All those years on the sticks may be about to payoff.

The NBA2K league is offering contracts in March for gamers who have what it takes to compete professionally.

Deals will include a base salary, retirement plan and chance to get a piece of a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Ball up.

The $1 million prize pool will be spread across three tournaments and the league championship, with the league champions to receive the largest prize. — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) February 9, 2018

All players will be signed to a six-month contract, with first-round draft picks to be paid a base salary of $35,000 and all other players being paid a $32,000 base salary. — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) February 9, 2018

Players can sign endorsement deals to earn income in addition to their NBA 2K League compensation package, subject to league guidelines. — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) February 9, 2018

In addition to base salary, players will receive paid housing for the entire season. Relocation will be included in compensation packages. Additional benefits include medical insurance and a retirement plan. — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) February 9, 2018

The league will sign players to contracts in March 2018. — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) February 9, 2018

