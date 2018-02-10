Entertainment News
Go Pro: NBA2K League Offers $1 Million Prize Pool

Base salary and retirement plan? This is for everyone who told you that you’re wasting your time playing video games.

Appropriate Culture Episode 2

All those years on the sticks may be about to payoff.

The NBA2K league is offering contracts in March for gamers who have what it takes to compete professionally.

Deals will include a base salary, retirement plan and chance to get a piece of a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Ball up.

Continue reading Go Pro: NBA2K League Offers $1 Million Prize Pool

