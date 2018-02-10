She Had Time! Mo’Nique Pulls Out Even More Receipts Against Will Packer

After releasing a series of tense emails between her husband/manager and producer Will Packer, Mo’Nique is back at it again slamming down the receipts.

This time, Mo claims she and her husband previously interviewed close to 20 people on the set of “Almost Christmas” who all agreed that she’s a joy to work with.

Why?

Because she had a feeling that Packer would try to slander her name afterwards.

“The word is how difficult and rudely I treat people, they’re speaking about my character and that I’m rude and nasty to people,” Mo’Nique said in a video she posted on social media.

”Will Packer said on the set of “Almost Christmas” I was rude to the hourly employees, back then we interviewed them because we knew William Packer would try to prove this. […] So they can tell you how my character and behavior was on set.”

We’re not sure if this video that proves without a doubt that she wasn’t rude on set, but it definitely provides a different side to the story. And as of yet, no other actor from the film has confirmed or denied Packer’s claims.

So what is all this really about?

Ever since the Oscar winner exposed Netflix for offering her only $500K for a comedy special and forcing her to ridiculous stipulations, she has been routinely attacked by the media, colleagues and the public.

Listen, we understand that Mo’Nique may have burned bridges in the past with rumored bad behavior. That, and not everyone agrees with how she going about her crusade, but there is nothing wrong with a Black woman standing up for herself and demanding what she is worth.

Since when did you have to be perfect in order to be paid equally?

BEAUTIES: How do you feel about the way Mo’Nique is going about her equal pay crusade ?

