Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane Wade (Video May Give You Goosebumps)

It’s official. Dwyane Wade has returned to the Miami Heat after a week of confusing trade talk regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wade has been very open about the fact that he wants to retire in Miami, where he played since 2003 before heading to Chicago in 2016 and Cleveland the following year.
Now he can enjoy these next few years in the league comfortable considering all the love he’s receiving Miami fans.
Wade received a standing ovation as he checked in for his first game as a Miami Heater again. The warm welcome even made his wife, Gabrielle Union, a little emotional.
Miami’s team merchandise sales are up 8000% from the previous two days since D. Wade’s return. Money moves.
