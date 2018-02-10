Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane Wade (Video May Give You Goosebumps)

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

Source: Issac Baldizon / Getty

It’s official. Dwyane Wade has returned to the Miami Heat after a week of confusing trade talk regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wade has been very open about the fact that he wants to retire in Miami, where he played since 2003 before heading to Chicago in 2016 and Cleveland the following year.

Now he can enjoy these next few years in the league comfortable considering all the love he’s receiving Miami fans.

Wade received a standing ovation as he checked in for his first game as a Miami Heater again. The warm welcome even made his wife, Gabrielle Union, a little emotional.

Miami’s team merchandise sales are up 8000% from the previous two days since D. Wade’s return. Money moves.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane Wade (Video May Give You Goosebumps)

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-ART-HERITAGE-OBAMA
The Obamas’ Official Portraits Unveiled At The Smithsonian!…
 1 hour ago
02.12.18
Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Remember The Time DMX Rocked Woodstock 1999?
 5 hours ago
02.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Cynthia Invites The Crew To Barcelona…
 14 hours ago
02.12.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 18 hours ago
02.12.18
Photos