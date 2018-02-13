I Am Black History
February 13, 2018 – Brett Chambers

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Brett Chambers – President of the Triangle Association of Black Journalists and Educator at North Carolina Central University Mass Communication Department. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

