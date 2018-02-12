I Am Black History
Home > I Am Black History

February 12, 2018 – Jacqueline Whittenburg

ronesarahdavis
2 reads
Leave a comment

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Jacqueline Whittenburg – Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Dereck Whittenburg Foundation. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading February 12, 2018 – Jacqueline Whittenburg

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
32nd Annual Playboy Jazz Festival - Day 1
Say What? ‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash is considering…
 16 hours ago
02.11.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EDUCATION
Annnnnnnnnd Scene! Omarosa Brings All The Drama On…
 3 days ago
02.09.18
Mia Kang
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue + #MeToo = AMAZING
 3 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
'A Haunted House 2' - Los Angeles Premiere
New Music: Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Hot or Not
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Assouline And Coca-Cola Celebrate The Launch Of The Assouline Memoire Set - Coca-Cola: Film, Music & Sports At Siren Studios In Los Angeles
Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Pure Talent: You Have To See @TheKingOfWeird’s BHM…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
CupcakKe Reacts To Old People Reacting To CupcakKe
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination
Is Jordan Peele Considering a ‘Get Out’ Sequel?
 4 days ago
02.08.18
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Photos