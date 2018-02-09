Watch Symone D. Sanders And Don Lemon Destroy Omarosa

This is hilarious.

Black History Month is a time to learn even more about our rich history and phenomenal contributions to society. Therefore, talk of Omarosa should not be allowed in these 28 days — according to Symone D. Sanders.

Last night, political commentator Symone Sanders appeared on Don Lemon‘s CNN show. When Don mentioned Omarosa’s name, Symone responded with, ” Don, it’s Black History Month. We gotta talk about Omarosa?” Don lost it on camera, breaking out into uncontrollable laughter. Symone continued, “Carter G. Woodson did not go to the mat to get Negro history week that eventually turned into Black History Month for us to talk about Omarosa on her apology tour and her attempts to salvage her reputation on a reality television show — not during Black History Month, Don!”

In case you don’t know, Omarosa is a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother, which premiered this week. When asked if America will be okay under Trump, she dramatically  said, ” No, it’s going to not be okay,” which is what Don tried to get Symone to discuss. Watch the hilarious moment below between Symone and Don below:

Symone and Don slammed Omarosa without her even being a guest. She is officially the laughing stock of the country.

In reference to Omarosa’s comments about the White House, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said yesterday, “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this was the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

Happy Black History Month!

Photos