Morning Minute: Poor Little Old Sad Omarosa!

2/9/18- Omarosa Manigault bared her soul out on Celebrity Big Brother about the horrors of working for Donald Trump even going so far as to say that the country is in trouble! But Chris doesn’t buy it because if she wasn’t fired he thinks she’d still be working proud for Trump.

