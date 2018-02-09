TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Arthur Ashe

D.L. Chandler
2 reads
Leave a comment

Tennis legend Arthur Ashe passed away this week 25 years ago after bravely announcing to the world in April 1992 that he contracted the HIV virus. Instead of disappearing into obscurity, Ashe used his fame and resources to raise awareness and assist in the treatment of the condition.

Ashe, born July 10, 1943 in Richmond, Virginia, became adept at tennis while in elementary school. Under the tutelage of Dr. Robert Walter Johnson, who coached the late, great tennis star Althea Gibson, Ashe entered UCLA as a decorated junior player.

After a stint in the United States Army, Ashe went into his pro tennis career and won his first Grand Slam, the US Open, in 1968. In all, Ashe won 66 titles, included singles wins at both the Wimbledon Open and the Australian Open. He is the only Black man to win the singles titles for aforementioned Grand Slam tournaments. Ashe reached the quarterfinals of the French Open twice in his career.

Just months before Ashe’s announcement, NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson revealed that he had the HIV virus. Ashe’s admission came at a time where medicine had not quite advanced to the level it has now.  Believed to have contracted the illness from a blood transfusion, Ashe established the Arthur Ashe Foundation to Defeat AIDS, now an endowment, and the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, which exists today in Brooklyn, New York.

Ashe was hard at work on a manuscript for his autobiography, Days of Grace, which was completed just one week before his passing on February 6, 1993. He was survived by his wife, celebrated photographer and professor Jeanne Moutoussammy-Ashe, and their daughter, Camera.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Arthur Ashe

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mia Kang
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue + #MeToo = AMAZING
 13 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 17 hours ago
02.08.18
'A Haunted House 2' - Los Angeles Premiere
New Music: Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Hot or Not
 17 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 17 hours ago
02.08.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 17 hours ago
02.08.18
Assouline And Coca-Cola Celebrate The Launch Of The Assouline Memoire Set - Coca-Cola: Film, Music & Sports At Siren Studios In Los Angeles
Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael…
 17 hours ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 18 hours ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 18 hours ago
02.08.18
Pure Talent: You Have To See @TheKingOfWeird’s BHM…
 18 hours ago
02.08.18
CupcakKe Reacts To Old People Reacting To CupcakKe
 19 hours ago
02.08.18
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination
Is Jordan Peele Considering a ‘Get Out’ Sequel?
 21 hours ago
02.08.18
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Story
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Take On…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Photos