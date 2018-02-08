Entertainment News
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue + #MeToo = AMAZING

Mia Kang

Source: Mia Kang / Instragram

This year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is going to be different than anything Sports Illustrated (SI) has done before. People thought putting Tyra Banks on the cover and Ashley Graham as the 1st plus size model on the cover was shocking, well this year, they have pushed the envelope. This year there are no swimsuits. Yep. That’s right no swimsuits. Just words.

Following in the footsteps of the #MeToo movement, the models are nude with words that the models have chose written on their bodies. The words help describe them as the beautiful, smart, power women that they are. WOW Shout out to SI for doing something different!

This issue comes out next week. What are your thoughts? Hate it or Love it?

