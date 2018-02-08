CupcakKe Reacts To Old People Reacting To CupcakKe

CupcakKe is a rapper with a heart of gold but her music isn’t for the faint of heart. The Chicago rapper is most known for her sexually explicit lyrics and it’s not advised you listen to her tunes around your grandma. However, in the latest Elders React video, a few grandmas and grandpas got their hands on her new videos and had hilarious, yet typical reactions.

In a twist of events, CupcakKe was asked to react to the elderly’s reactions. Check out the video to see how that went down.

CupcakKe reacts to elders react to CupcakKe. pic.twitter.com/lbiYUYZlgm — B.R.A.T (@shiku___) February 8, 2018

