Pure Talent: You Have To See @TheKingOfWeird’s BHM Mash-Up

Cameron J. Henderson, AKA @TheKingOfWeird, has been giving the world viral content for a minute.

For Black History Month, the multi-talented star put together this incredible live mix of classic jams.

Enjoy below:

And if you haven’t already, check out his Starrkiesha character’s unforgettable audition for America’s Got Talent.

