OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw This At A Grocery Store?

A huge fish aquarium broke and spilled at a grocery store this week, causing the fish to swim aimlessly around the supermarket, freaking customers out. It totally sounds like a an episode of Spongebob.

Ha did it pic.twitter.com/L1XhfLOS7v — BiG CaLi What They Call 'em (@DequaneMy) February 8, 2018

Unfortunately, that actually happened at a grocery store in Tbilisi — a country in Georgia.

But, the real question is:

“So who broke the fishtank?”…. pic.twitter.com/wqFfymo9cC — Flossyy The Finesser (@ItsFlossyy) February 8, 2018

To say that someone is getting fired after the incident is an understatement. Hopefully fish were saved and no people were harmed.

