TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: Quincy Jones Needs To Sit Down!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment

2/8/18- Quincy Jones had a juicy interview with Vulture that spilled all the tea on celebrities like Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando and Jones himself saying he dated Ivanka Trump! Everyone mad with him but Chris Paul thinks DonaldTrump has to be the angriest out of everybody!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: Quincy Jones Needs To Sit Down!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'A Haunted House 2' - Los Angeles Premiere
New Music: Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Hot or Not
 30 mins ago
02.08.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 55 mins ago
02.08.18
Assouline And Coca-Cola Celebrate The Launch Of The Assouline Memoire Set - Coca-Cola: Film, Music & Sports At Siren Studios In Los Angeles
Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael…
 56 mins ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 1 hour ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 2 hours ago
02.08.18
Pure Talent: You Have To See @TheKingOfWeird’s BHM…
 2 hours ago
02.08.18
CupcakKe Reacts To Old People Reacting To CupcakKe
 2 hours ago
02.08.18
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination
Is Jordan Peele Considering a ‘Get Out’ Sequel?
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 10 hours ago
02.08.18
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Story
 14 hours ago
02.08.18
Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Take On…
 16 hours ago
02.08.18
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 19 hours ago
02.08.18
Migos Whips Up Real Stir Fry In The…
 20 hours ago
02.08.18
Wig Snatched: Trump’s “Hair” Was Almost Gone With…
 20 hours ago
02.08.18
Photos