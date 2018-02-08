Morning Minute: Quincy Jones Needs To Sit Down!

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/8/18- Quincy Jones had a juicy interview with Vulture that spilled all the tea on celebrities like Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando and Jones himself saying he dated Ivanka Trump! Everyone mad with him but Chris Paul thinks DonaldTrump has to be the angriest out of everybody!

