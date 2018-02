Huggy Lowdown: Did Anyone Check On Quincy Jones Today?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/8/18- Huggy Lowdown was concerned this morning for Quincy Jones this morning after his interview with Vulture magazine dropped yesterday. He spilled all the tea, so much tea that he has people seriously wondering if he’s alright!

