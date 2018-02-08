Shaun King: Government Agency Is Hiring ‘Ebonics Translators’

Today is one of those days where I could talk to you about 100 different stories and topics. I don’t know if you’ve read that new Quincy Jones interview that was released yesterday, but I’m still stuck on about 20 different things he said and could’ve spent my entire time this morning just unpacking a few of those ideas. If you haven’t read it yet, or his interview from last week in GQ, you’re missing out. I shared them both on my Twitter account.

I also really wanted to talk about the latest resignation from the Trump administration. Yesterday afternoon, Rob Porter, who basically serves as Donald Trump’s body man, his personal assistant, and travels with Trump, helps write his speeches resigned, after his two ex-wives released overwhelming evidence that he was physically abusive throughout their marriage. Both had restraining orders against him, photos of their black eyes and beaten bodies, and both women were interviewed by the FBI, as is custom, before Rob Porter was given his position in The White House. So get this, the FBI was so troubled by who he was and what he did, they refused to grant his security clearance, but The White House hired him anyway. Up until the very last minute they defended Porter as being an exceptional man of great integrity – even though they knew full well who he was. It’s hard to say this administration has hit a new low, but this was despicable. This is the 5th person in The White House, including Trump, with a proven history of violence against women.

I also wanted to tell you that I’m back on tour, speaking all over the country. You can find all of the places I’ll be speaking by clicking on the events tab on my Facebook page, but this month I’ll be all over the country from Boston, to Southern California, to Montana and West Virginia, to Dallas and Louisiana and I’d love to see you.

So I said all of that, to lead up to what I’m about to tell you. I have an article coming out on this as soon as tomorrow.

I get a lot of crazy emails. And if you’ve ever written me and I don’t respond, I’m so sorry. On some days I get 300-400 emails, but last week I got an email that really surprised me.

A professional woman with career experience in national security issues, was searching online for a job, when she came across something that surprised her. It surprised me too. At first I thought it was a hoax, but it turned out to be true.

It’s a job posting, from a top secret government contractor, working with the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, and DEA. And the job is for something I don’t think I’ve ever seen before – it’s for an “Ebonics translator.”

The description literally says they are looking for Ebonics experts to basically listen to conversations among black folk, transcribe them, then break down what they mean for the Trump administration. I’m dead serious. You have to either already have or be willing to get top secret security clearance for the position.

I asked the woman who first found the position if she’d be willing to apply for it to see what happens and she made it through at least the first step of the process.

Let me say two things about this job.

First, shame on any person who applies for this job to help the Trump administration in any shape, form, or fashion. If you apply for this job, point blank, you deserve at least to be in the running for Huggy’s Bamma of the Week.

Secondly, the job posting was a reminder to me that in all of the craziness of the Trump administration, with all of the scandals, with all of Trump’s crazy tweets, with all of the firings and resignations, with the Mueller investigation, we can’t lose sight of the fact that this man is a lifelong bigot – driven by white supremacy – and has appointed other people, like Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who have a lifelong history of targeting and criminalizing black folk every chance they get.

And then lastly, this job posting reminded me that our federal government, which we fund to the tune of billions of dollars in taxes, is fully willing to spend money on us – if it’s to advance mass incarceration.

Listen, we’ve got work to do.

I’ll say what I always say – we have to stay focused. We have to organize. We have to fight back in ways that make sense.

Take care y’all.

