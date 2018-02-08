Lifestyle
LET'S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What's In Her Bag

Foxy NC Staff
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss stopped by HB Studios and divulged to our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, what’s in her bag! It was nothing but laughs and surprises as Kandi confessed, “I like the ghetto glue for your lashes. Everybody wanna be using that other stuff.” The ‘ghetto glue’ she is referencing is actually hair glue. Watch the video above to find out why and click the links below to access products directly from Kandi’s bag!

L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer – $2.38 from Walmart.com

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara Black – $5.80 from Target.com

Cynthia Black Marble Optical – $129.00 on pre-order from CynthiaBaileyEyewear.com

Alien For Women by Thierry Mugler – $120.00 on Sephora.com (This is Kandi’s favorite perfume!)

LET’S MAKEUP: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized And What’s In Her Bag!

LET’S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton’s Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line

LET’S MAKEUP: Chaka Khan Shares Her Day To Night Makeup Routine And Beauty Tips

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Award season is when stars come out with their best makeup looks and try out new trends. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards was held in New York City and stars came out to shine. Whether it was Andra Day's bold look, Ashanti's perfectly nude lip or Janelle Monae's emerald undereye, you can get the look. We rounded up the best beauty looks from the evening to inspire your next look and the products you need to achieve them. Which one is your fave?

 

 

Photos