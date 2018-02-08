The SNL actress took to Twitter to express her disgust with the problematic treatment she claims she received at an ATL eatery. 
Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Take On Twitter For Disrespectful Service

The "SNL" actress has serious words for Atlanta Fish Market.

Foxy NC Staff
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Leslie Jones is not here for any disrespect.

The SNL actress took to Twitter to express her disgust with the problematic treatment she claims she received at an ATL eatery.

“Ok dam I wanted a nice meal and wow Atlanta Fish Market gave me the worse service I’ve EVER gotten. Then instead of the manager coming to make it better, he came and gave me the worse attitude EVER! I can’t believe this!” she wrote.

Of course, Atlanta Fish Market tried to apologize:

“Ms. Jones, we’re very sorry to hear that you had a negative experience at the Atlanta Fish Market. We’d appreciate the opportunity to learn what happened & hopefully make things right. Our guests’ experience is our top priority, & we appreciate you bringing this to our attention.”

To which Leslie had no patience:

“Ask your snobby manager who thought it was just black people trying to get out of paying instead of it being the bad service and terrible food. He actually said “no you just didn’t like what you ordered” um yea cause it’s nasty son!I just wanted to eat in Atlanta! Y’all ruin that.”

Jones wasn’t done.

She later added, “Will never be back and will make sure anyone who follows me [doesn’t] goes either!!”

Welp!

Photos