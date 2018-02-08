Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Story

If Quincy Jones’ viral revelations about Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye’s sexuality were hard for you to believe, Pryor’s wife Jennifer just confirmed to TMZ that her late husband was down for pretty much anything back in the swinging 1970’s.

“It was the '70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning." – Jennifer Pryor — Boogie (@naima) February 7, 2018

According to TMZ, Jennifer responded to the controversy created by Jones’ interview with Vulture by saying that her late husband would have been amused by Q’s comments, not ashamed.

“Push me to the edge. All my friends are dead.” -Quincy Jones. — Ariel Gooden (@ArielGooden) February 7, 2018

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” she said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Jennifer added, “Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments.”

She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with those close to him, and he even documented his experiences extensively in diaries.

Jennifer said she’ll publish the diaries later this year.

If you’re still skeptical, watch this (NSFW) footage of Pryor joking with friend and collaborator Paul Mooney at his 1977 roast.

Pryor claimed Mooney was present for his first homosexual experience, and some on social media are convinced there was more truth in that joke than humor based on how hysterically both of them reacted.

Richard Pryor at his 77 roast, getting at Paul Mooney, and talking about his bisexual experience. It wasn’t secret (and that def wasn’t a joke).

SUPER EXLICIT (b/c Pryor in the 70’s) pic.twitter.com/c9jX42uDfT — Boogie (@naima) February 8, 2018

