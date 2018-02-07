Black Supporters Stand By Another White Politician Spewing Racism

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Supporters Stand By Another White Politician Spewing Racism

Democratic frontrunner for Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker got caught out there on tape. 

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

African American supporters stood with J.B. Pritzker, the White Democratic frontrunner for Illinois governor, on Tuesday as he apologized for racist comments that were secretly recorded.

SEE ALSO: ‘Blacks For Trump:’ Supporter Sparks Internet Frenzy During Phoenix Speech

Pritzker showed his true colors in a newly released FBI wiretapped conversation with former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who’s serving a prison sentence for attempting to cash in on filling President Barack Obama’s vacated U.S. Senate seat. In that conversation, Pritzker recommended selecting Secretary of State Jesse White for an appointment because he “covers you on the African-American thing.” He added that White would be the “least offensive” among other Black candidates.

“I regret the conversations in many ways, the words that I used, and the things that I didn’t say on that call that I would have preferred to have said… I can do better and I have,” Pritzker said, surrounded by Black supporters at a Southern-style cafeteria on the West Side of Chicago.

Not so fast, Pritzker. Everyone in the Black community is not ready to forgive and forget. And many are unimpressed that he could find a few African Americans to stand with him.

“I expect that from them. They are all safe Blacks. A safe Black is not gonna challenge or do anything,” former state Senate President Emil Jones told the Chicago Sun Times. Jones is one of the Black people Pritzker said on tape would be too “offensive.”

Pritzker has entrenched himself in Chicago’s Black community. The billionaire businessman claimed that he’s dedicated his work to children from low-income communities. “I focus on children—Black and brown children. For example, for several years, I’ve been a national leader on early childhood education, early learning—quality childcare and quality pre-school,” he told the Chicago Defender in an April 2017 interview.

But how sincere is Pritzker now that the world knows how he talks about Black people when he thinks no one is listening?

“He’s been running around the Black community talking about all the things he’s gonna do. Blah, blah, blah. … He’s trying to buy the Black vote,” Jones said.

Black voters account for nearly 30 percent of the state’s Democrats. That’s likely the main reason Pritzker selected state Rep. Juliana Stratton, a Black woman, as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

Pritzker holds a significant lead ahead of Illinois’ March 20 primary election. In a poll taken during the last week of January, he had 30 percent of the vote in a field of six candidates. However, his numbers fell 9 percent from a poll taken in October. It remains to be seen how this news will affect Pritzker, but it will likely open the door for alternatives. That’s especially true since nearly 40 percent of Democratic voters are undecided.

Tio Hardiman, the only Black candidate in the race, is running in fourth place with just 2 percent of the vote. The Chicago community organizer is known for his anti-violence advocacy. NewsOne reached out to Hardiman for comments on the Pritzker tape, but he has not yet responded.

SEE ALSO:

Black Police Officer Fired Because Of An Instagram Post About Assata Shakur

Rest In Power: Iconic Black Lives Matter Activist Is Killed In New Orleans

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 2 hours ago
02.08.18
'A Haunted House 2' - Los Angeles Premiere
New Music: Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Hot or Not
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Assouline And Coca-Cola Celebrate The Launch Of The Assouline Memoire Set - Coca-Cola: Film, Music & Sports At Siren Studios In Los Angeles
Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Pure Talent: You Have To See @TheKingOfWeird’s BHM…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
CupcakKe Reacts To Old People Reacting To CupcakKe
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination
Is Jordan Peele Considering a ‘Get Out’ Sequel?
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 12 hours ago
02.08.18
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Story
 16 hours ago
02.08.18
Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Take On…
 18 hours ago
02.08.18
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 21 hours ago
02.08.18
Photos