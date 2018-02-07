Entertainment News
The Drake Giveaway Continues: Star Buys $50,000 In Groceries For Fans

Dinner plans on lock.

Foxy NC Staff
ACL Music Festival 2015 - Weekend 1

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Drake isn’t done giving away major cash in Miami.

The Toronto spitter already donated to a University of Miami student and to Miami Senior High School. Now he’s out here buying people’s groceries!

Drake stopped by Sabor Tropical Supermarket in Miami on Tuesday and said that he would pay for customers’ items. Eventually, the total of his purchases reportedly reached $50,000.

One customer, Guille Deza, talked to E! News and described everyone’s shock at the gesture. “No one knew he was coming at all, we just came to do groceries,” Guille said. “Cameras were being set up so we were all wondering what was to happen.”

Don’t be surprised if the big giveaway ends up in the “God’s Plan” music video, which Drake’s been shooting in Miami.

Until then, you can swipe through to see posts of everyone’s shopping spree with Drake!

Photos