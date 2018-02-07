Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Instagram Testing Feature To Share Others’ Posts In Your Story

There’s no telling how this will change the social game, yet.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Woman listening to music in the nature.

Source: eli_asenova / Getty

Instagram’s testing a new feature that will let users share posts from other users in their own stories.

via TechCrunch:

Instagram purposefully lacks a “Regram” button to promote original sharing, but it’s easing up on that philosophy when it comes to Stories. Instagram now confirms to TechCrunch that it’s testing an option that lets you share public feed posts from other users to your Story. This could let you add commentary and overlaid stickers to a meme, celebrity post or even a friend’s photo. For users whose lives aren’t so interesting, resharing could give them something to post.

Read more here and stay ready for some next-level viral content from your favorite IG stars in the near future.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Instagram Testing Feature To Share Others’ Posts In Your Story

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 2 hours ago
02.08.18
'A Haunted House 2' - Los Angeles Premiere
New Music: Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Hot or Not
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Assouline And Coca-Cola Celebrate The Launch Of The Assouline Memoire Set - Coca-Cola: Film, Music & Sports At Siren Studios In Los Angeles
Quincy Jones Out Here Telling Everybody’s Secrets: Michael…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Pure Talent: You Have To See @TheKingOfWeird’s BHM…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
CupcakKe Reacts To Old People Reacting To CupcakKe
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination
Is Jordan Peele Considering a ‘Get Out’ Sequel?
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 12 hours ago
02.08.18
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Story
 16 hours ago
02.08.18
Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Take On…
 18 hours ago
02.08.18
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 21 hours ago
02.08.18
Photos