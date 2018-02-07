Entertainment News
Folks Hilariously React To The First Modern Briton Possibly Being Black

Cheddar Man becomes the most popular guy on the Internet.

Foxy NC Staff
Statue of a Paleolithic man at the World Heritage Bhimbetka rock shelters in Madhya Pradesh, India

Source: Anders Blomqvist / Getty

A new DNA analysis of Britain’s oldest complete skeleton may change the game on how we think about race.

According to the groundbreaking study, the first modern Britons, who lived more than 10,000 years ago, had blue eyes and “dark to black” skin. The fossil used for the study is known as Cheddar Man and it was unearthed more than a century ago.

Cheddar Man lived shortly after the first settlers traveled from continental Europe to Britain at the end of the last ice age. People with White British ancestry would be a descendent of Cheddar Man’s population.  A whole documentary on the subject called First Brit: Secrets of the 10,000 Year Old Man is set to air on Britain’s Channel 4 on February 18.

With Cheddar Man being possibly perceived as Black by today’s standards, Twitter obviously had a lot to say. Swipe through to read people’s reactions!

Photos