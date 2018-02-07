Migos Whips Up Real Stir Fry In The Kitchen And Obviously It’s Lit AF

If the action-packed music video for “Stir Fry” didn’t do it for you, Migos has more to cook up for your viewing pleasure.

This time, they put on their chef hats and make a real stir fry meal worthy of stars. Since this is Migos we’re talking about, the cooking process is filled with blinged-out pinky rings and flashy chains. Check it out for yourself below!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: