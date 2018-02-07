News
The New Gerber Baby

Gerber hosted their annual baby search and today they announced the 2017 winner.

Little Lucas is the first Down Syndrome baby to win the title.  This happy one year old is  from Dalton, Ga., was chosen from more than 140,000 constants as the winner of Gerber’s 2017 Spokesbaby contest. Look at that cute smile! Think your baby could be a Gerber baby? Well, the contest will start again in the fall. Visit Gerber.com for more details.

 

Photos