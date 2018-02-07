Fix It, Jesus: Ben Carson Predicts The Apocalypse

Fix It, Jesus: Ben Carson Predicts The Apocalypse

The doctor went on a strange rant during a holiday party.

Ben Carson believes he is the ultimate man of God. He even has a portrait of himself and Jesus on display when you walk into his home. Nevermind that he has reportedly violated ethics laws at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has actively fought to destroy low-income communities and supports a man who brags about sexual assault on camera — yep, Carson is Christ-like.

Carson is such a religious fanatic that the Washington Post reported yesterday (February 6) that at a D.C. holiday party he predicated the end of the world. Talking to Deana Bass, his acting chief of staff, the unqualified secretary of Housing and Urban Development reportedly said, “Did you know that if North Korea detonated a nuclear weapon into our exosphere, it could take out our entire electrical grid?” Great holiday conversation, right?

He continued, “What’s that movie where there’s complete lawlessness and anarchy for one night a year? The Purge! It will be like The Purge all the time.” The Purge is movie where one day a year, all crime is legal, including murder. I’m surprised Ben Carson actually thought it wasn’t against biblical law to focus his sleepy eyes on a 90-minute horror movie like The Purge.

Dr. Carson reportedly didn’t stop there, also saying, “There’s never been a time in the history of the world where a society became divided like this and did well. And we don’t really have a reason to be fighting each other. There was a movie some years ago, a Will Smith movie called Independence Day.”

We doubt the apocalypse is coming anytime soon. That said, it might be the end of the world for poor people who are affected by HUD’s disastrous direction under the heartless Carson. He cares more about his family getting the hook up at HUD than providing safe and affordable housing to low-income communities.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

