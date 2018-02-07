National
Home > National

Trump wants to play soldier ask Pentagon for massive military celebration

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPARTS

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Donald Trump has expressed a desire for a massive military parade showcasing America’s strength. He was inspired by the Bastille Day parade he witnessed last summer during a trip to Paris. However, Trump (Cadet Bone Spurs), has never served in the armed forces, and avoided the Vietnam War draft on account of bone spurs. The cost alone would be in the millions, and logistics would be a nightmare.

Who’s going to pay for this, the military’s not sure. Twitter ways in on Trump’s request.

Must Read:

Trump Says Democrats Not Clapping During SOTU Address Is ‘Treasonous,’ ‘Un-American’

massive military parade , U.S.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Trump wants to play soldier ask Pentagon for massive military celebration

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
India.Arie in a Hizzy Fit with Justin Timberlake…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 17 hours ago
02.06.18
Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.
Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched…
 23 hours ago
02.06.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 23 hours ago
02.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
02.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Anais Shows Jaquae The Sunken Place…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success
 2 days ago
02.06.18
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade
 2 days ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
 2 days ago
02.06.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 2 days ago
02.06.18
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos