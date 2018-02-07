Trump wants to play soldier ask Pentagon for massive military celebration

Donald Trump has expressed a desire for a massive military parade showcasing America’s strength. He was inspired by the Bastille Day parade he witnessed last summer during a trip to Paris. However, Trump (Cadet Bone Spurs), has never served in the armed forces, and avoided the Vietnam War draft on account of bone spurs. The cost alone would be in the millions, and logistics would be a nightmare.

I'm surprised Trump wants a military parade because it combines the two things he fears the most: serving his country and walking. — Ken Schultz (@kenschultz_) February 7, 2018

Here you go @realDonaldTrump – a 284 piece military set for you to stage your own, personal #militaryparade – You can arrange them anyway you like. And it will only cost the US tax paying citizens $25 bucks. This set is made in #China – like your ties. pic.twitter.com/FcwdhT2zBb — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) February 7, 2018

We can easily pay for Trump's military parade by either cutting the jobs of 10,000 teachers or poisoning everyone on Medicaid whose name starts with a K. — Eugene Mirman (@EugeneMirman) February 7, 2018

Dear @realDonaldTrump: You know what would be more useful than asking the Pentagon to waste money on a big military parade? Basically anything. https://t.co/URpOOSl46Z — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 7, 2018

