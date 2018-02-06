WTF? Donald Trump Jr. Said His Dad Isn’t Racist Because Of ‘All The Rappers’ He Knows

He's also seen pictures of his father with Black people!

We all know President Trump isn’t the brightest Cheeto in the bag and Little Donnie is right behind him.

For some reason, people still decide to interview Donald Trump Jr. and every time he babbles we get a glimpse into the abyss of delusion. In an interview with right-wing outlet The Daily Caller, he was asked about his daddy’s clear and present racism. Little Donnie answered,  “It’s been terrible to watch, because I know him, I’ve seen him my whole life, I’ve seen the things he’s done. It’s amazing, all the rappers, all the this, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson to Al Sharpton, I have pictures with them . . . it was only till he got into politics that all of a sudden, Oh, he’s the most terrible human being ever.” See below:

Donnie clearly doesn’t understand racism. You can still be racist and shake hands with rappers. You can still  be racist and know a civil rights leader. You can still be racist and donate money to civil rights causes. Just because his daddy dearest knows rich or famous Black people does not absolve him from the ignorance in his heart and mind.

Trump’s racism has been evident for years. There was his five-year racist rant that President Obama was not born in this country, calling for the execution of five Black teenagers wrongfully accused of assaulting a White woman, housing discrimination lawsuits  and his disgusting behavior as President. Not to mention, his father Fred Trump was arrested at a KKK rally in 1927. Little Donnie should never discuss racism again. Instead, he should prepare to not ”crack like an egg” under the pressure of the ongoing Russia investigation.

