Oprah’s Newest Book Club Pick!

bvick
1 reads
Oprah Winfrey's Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book 'Wisdom Of Sundays'

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Oprah Winfrey announced today her newest book club pick, “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. Check out the authors interview on CBS ‘This Morning’.

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

