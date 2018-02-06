Huggy Lowdown: The Eagles Will Be Flying Over The White House

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/6/18- Some members of the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be going to the White House as part of their Super Bowl win. Huggy applauds that and thinks the Patriots and teams that lose should go to the White House as punishment!

