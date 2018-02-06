NCCU’s Basketball Coach Moton’s #15 Retired

NCCU basketball coach Levelle Moton was honored Monday night as his jersey #15 was retired. Coach Moton is a Hall of Famer at his alma mater and holds the record of 3rd most points scored in the schools history.

Moton hold other great accomplishments like being the first coach to take NCCU’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament.

Read more at ABC11.com

Congrat’s Coach Moton!!!!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: