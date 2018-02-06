FREE: Credit Building Seminar -Understanding and Building Business Credit

Do you know the difference between personal credit and business credit?

Join the Durham Business & Professional Chain’s credit-building seminar Understanding and Building Business Credit. Learn the difference between personal and business credit, how business credit is evaluated and how you can build this important aspect of your business’ financial picture. The presenter is Michael McKenzie.

The credit building seminar is Thursday, February 8, 2018, at the Stanford Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC. 6:00 pm — 8:30 pm

It’s FREE but register to reserve your seat. to reserve your seat, call 919-683-1047 or visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/durhambusinesschain/events/?ref=page_internal

