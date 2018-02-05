Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Laila Ali Combines Delicious Recipes & Healthy Options In ‘Food For Life’

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Laila Ali

Source: Interactive One / HelloBeautiful

Laila Ali is more than an undefeated boxing champion, business woman and devoted mom, she’s an author. The Home Made Simple With Laila Ali host released her book Food For Life last week and gave us the scoop (pun intended) on her favorite recipes while playing “Game N’ Gabs.”

MUST SEE: What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized

According to the official press release, “Laila shows you how to make knockout meals in ways that work with your busy and demanding life, so you can eat healthy, delicious food without feeling hungry!”

Watch above!

RELATED STORIES:

What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized

Spice Up Your Side Dishes With This Hothouse Cucumber Salad Recipe

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Laila Ali Combines Delicious Recipes & Healthy Options In ‘Food For Life’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.
Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched…
 24 mins ago
02.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging…
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Anais Shows Jaquae The Sunken Place…
 13 hours ago
02.06.18
Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success
 15 hours ago
02.06.18
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade
 15 hours ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
 17 hours ago
02.06.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 18 hours ago
02.06.18
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The…
 18 hours ago
02.06.18
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him…
 18 hours ago
02.06.18
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of…
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
Laila Ali Combines Delicious Recipes & Healthy Options…
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
Is It The End Of An Era? Major…
 20 hours ago
02.06.18
Photos