Happy National Weatherpersons Day! Hilarious On-Air Bloopers

Cursing, near meltdowns, and tragically wrong information.

This guy loses it after messing up his closing.

The weatherman goes with it when the map suddenly says the temperature will be 1,270 degrees.

Tropical Storm John got this weatherman a little excited, if you know what we mean.

Angelia Duria from Fox 6? Over it.

And finally, things come to a screeching halt when someone’s kid randomly runs on set.

 

Photos