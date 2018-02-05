Is It The End Of An Era? Major Retailers Move To Stop Selling CDs

Electronics giant Best Buy will no longer sell CDs come July, according to Billboard. CD sales have continued to decrease as listeners switch to streaming. Target is also reportedly threatening to ditch CDs unless record labels agree to assume the costs of the unsold merchandise.

Best Buy to Stop Selling CDs https://t.co/WceNRa8Tb3 — Paul Quibell-smith (@QuibellPaul) February 3, 2018

Don’t worry if you prefer having a hard copy of your favorites, Best Buy has agreed to keep vinyl records on the shelves for the next two years.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: