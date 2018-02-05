Entertainment News
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe

Watch the 16-year-old reign threes from NBA-range against pro talent overseas.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

For those still doubting LaVar Ball’s Big Baller plan, his youngest sons LiAngelo and LaMelo are currently thriving overseas against pro competition.

Watch LaMelo show off his NBA-range in the highlights below; It’s looking like he’s destined for the league like his big bro Lonzo.

 

