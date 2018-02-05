This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The Real Reason Behind The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Kevin Hart isn’t the only Philly native and die hard Eagles fan that was super hype to see his home team become Super Bowl champions.

O.G. Will Smith was so amped up for this year’s big game that he made a mini movie just before kick-off dedicated to his beloved home team.

As for after their win:

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

Maybe Will Smith’s IG presence was just the spark his team needed to beat the New England Patriots. The power of the Prince — Fresh Prince.

