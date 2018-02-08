I Am Black History
February 8, 2018 – Dr. Monty Hickman

NC Education Lottery

Today we salute our Black History Month honoree, Dr. Monty Hickman – Associate Director for Enrollment Management for the North Carolina Community College System. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Photos