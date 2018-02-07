I Am Black History
February 7, 2018

Today we salute our Black History Month honoree, Trish Harris – Director of Recruitment in the School of Education at UNC-Chapel Hill. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Continue reading February 7, 2018 – Trish Harris

Photos