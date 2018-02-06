February 6, 2018 – Delbert Jarmon

Today we salute our Black History Month honoree, Delbert Jarmon aka DJ Kraze – Family and Community Liaison at W.G. Pearson S.T.E.A.M. Elementary School. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

