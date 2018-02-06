I Am Black History
Home > I Am Black History

February 6, 2018 – Delbert Jarmon

ronesarahdavis
1 reads
Leave a comment

NC Education Lottery

Today we salute our Black History Month honoree, Delbert Jarmon aka DJ Kraze – Family and Community Liaison at W.G. Pearson S.T.E.A.M. Elementary School. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading February 6, 2018 – Delbert Jarmon

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Whew! After These Pics Of Mary J. Blige,…
 16 hours ago
02.05.18
BBL - Stars v Thunder
Will Smith Made A Whole Movie On Instagram…
 17 hours ago
02.05.18
36 items
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciation Day…
 17 hours ago
02.05.18
Michael Jackson
Do You Remember The Day Michael Jackson Changed…
 17 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Appears Tipsy and drops F-Bomb on…
 19 hours ago
02.05.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 20 hours ago
02.05.18
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Take Our Poll: Favorite Super Bowl Ads
 21 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
 1 day ago
02.05.18
9 itemsSuper Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII
 1 day ago
02.05.18
Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Daughter To The…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
02.05.18
Chicken wings served on wood
POLL: Top Ten Best Chicken Wing Flavors
 2 days ago
02.04.18
Photos