Jordan Peele Gets An Award At The Directors Guild Awards

Saturday night, the Directors Guild held their annual awards show for all of their members. Jordan Peele didn’t win the award that we wanted him to win but he did win an award. He won the Outstanding First-Time Feature Film Award. He was in a great group with Geremy Jasper (“Patti Cake$”), William Oldroyd (“Lady Macbeth”), Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”), and Aaron Sorkin (“Molly’s Game”).

Peele was also nominated for Outstanding Feature Film Director but he lost to Guillermo del Toro for his him, ‘Shape of Water’. In the last 20 years, there have been only three instances in which the winner of the DGA’s top prize did not get the Oscar for best directing. So if you are playing an Oscar quiz, it’s a safe bet that Del Toro will win at the Oscars this year. Either way, it’s a great win for Peele.