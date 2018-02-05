Sports
What Did You Think Of Justin Timberlake?

Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

As you guessed there has been a lot of talk about Justin Timberlake’s perform during the Super Bowl Halftime show. Some critics say that it was too busy. Some have said it was boring. Hummm….

Did you like the Prince tribute? There were rumors before the Super Bowl that there was going to be a hologram of Prince during Timberlake’s performance but instead they used a scene from the movie, ‘Purple Rain’ when Prince was singing ‘I Would Die 4 U’. Timberlake sang along with Prince.

So what did you think? Personally, I think the little boy that took the selfie with Timberlake was the best part of the show.

Who has been the best Super Bowl performer?

