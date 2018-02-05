Morning Minute: From Yo Mama To Yo Memo!

TJMS
2/5/18- The Nunes memo that was supposed to shake things up and make things hard in Washington D.C. ended being very weak. It was so weak that comedian Chris Paul was able to turn it into a bunch of yo memo jokes!

